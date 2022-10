A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County.

JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County.

Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L.

