A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The 30-second quake struck at 5:14 p.m., less than a mile west of White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

It was likely connected to the Ramapo Fault Line, an active fault line that runs southwest to northeast through Morristown, geophysicist Jonathan Tytell tells NBC New York.

