22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In NJ Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers

A 22-year-old Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers in New Jersey last year.
Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, CT, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny in October 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
Police responded to the crash near the Route 7 and Harrison Avenue split at about 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, after receiving reports that a vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer, Suarez reported.
The four occupants of the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer were taken to University Hospital in Newark, including a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both residents of Passaic, who had suffered critical injuries, the report said.
Leal, who was a resident of Garfield at the time, and a second 20-year-old Passaic man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.
Investigators found that Leal was under the influence at the time of the crash, and a revolver was found in the trunk of the Mitsubishi, according to the announcement.
Suarez said Leal was charged with:
- Two counts of second-degree aggravated assault
- Two counts of third-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence (resulting in serious bodily injury)
- Fourth-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence (resulting in bodily injury)
- Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon
