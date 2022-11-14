Contact Us
21 Cats, Two Dogs Found Neglected In Fair Lawn Woman's Home, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
318 30th St., Fair Lawn
318 30th St., Fair Lawn Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Animal control officers removed 21 cats and two dogs who authorities said were being neglected by a Fair Lawn woman.

Julie Alaimo, 37, was charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Police found the animals at Alaimo’s home on 30th Street near Raphael Street following a complaint last Tuesday, Nov. 8, Metzler said.

Officers with Bergen County Animal Control were summoned and borough police Lt. James Krizek investigated, the sergeant said.

Alaimo must answer the summonses in court.

