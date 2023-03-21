20-Year-Old Passaic Shooter Wounded One, Missed Another, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Passaic resident was the shooter who wounded one young city man and missed hitting another nearly three weeks ago, authorities said.

Elijah Ortiz opened fire on Martha Place between Monroe and Madison streets shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint statement on Tuesday, March 21.

Four shell casings were recovered, responders said at the time.

A 21-year-old city man was struck in the leg, they said. He was later released from nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center following treatment.

The shots missed a 23-year-old man, also from Passaic, who was with him, Valdes and Guzman said.

“Based on the investigation, Elijah Ortiz was identified as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” they said in their release.

Ortiz surrendered to Passaic police on Saturday, March 18, they said. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as weapons offenses.

It’s unclear why that information wasn’t disclosed for three days. Valdez and Guzman didn’t say that any other suspects were involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.