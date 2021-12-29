20 NJ Costco Employees Sickened Due To Freon Leak, Store Closed

Nearly two dozen employees at a Jersey Shore Costco store were sickened by a Freon leak that closed the location early Wednesday morning.

Workers at the Hazlet location on Route 35 tried ventilating the store and delaying its opening around 6:45 a.m.

Four were ultimately hospitalized for their symptoms as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The incident happened before the store had opened to customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

