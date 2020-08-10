Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In Bergen, Hudson Counties

Krauszers Food Store, Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets good for $50,000 each were sold in Bergen and Hudson counties.

The tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 7 drawing each win the third-tier prize.

They were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauszers Food Store, 16-15 River Road, Fair Lawn
  • Hudson County: Central Wine and Liquors, 601 Central Ave., Union City.

The winning numbers were 06, 24, 30, 53, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Multiplier number was 02

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $62 million  for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10:59 p.m.

