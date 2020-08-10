2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In Bergen, Hudson Counties

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets good for $50,000 each were sold in Bergen and Hudson counties.

The tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 7 drawing each win the third-tier prize.

They were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Krauszers Food Store, 16-15 River Road, Fair Lawn

Hudson County: Central Wine and Liquors, 601 Central Ave., Union City.

The winning numbers were 06, 24, 30, 53, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $62 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.