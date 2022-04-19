Contact Us
2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In North Jersey

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Gro Mart on Front Street in Secaucus, lottery officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners! Two Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in North Jersey.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Monday, April 18 drawing were sold at Gro Mart on Front Street in Secaucus and Angels Rosa Park Food Center on Rosa Park Blvd. in Paterson, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 08, 33, 55, 59, and 62. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Power Play was 2X.

The lucky winners will each take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $370 million, and the next drawing will be held Thursday, April 21.

