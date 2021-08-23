2 Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In North Jersey

A pair of Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey.

The tickets from the Saturday, Aug. 21 drawing each win the third-tier prize.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Scotland Arms Liquors, 711-713 Scotland Road, Orange

Carousel Convenience Store, 96 Harrison Ave., West Orange.

The winning numbers were 16, 28, 36, 39, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $293 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, August 23, at 10:59 p.m.

