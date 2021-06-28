2 NJ Pizzerias Ranked Among 50 Best In America

Looking for the best slice of pizza in New Jersey? You've got a couple options, according to one website that named two Garden State pizzerias among the 50 best in America.

An Italian website devoted to ranking pizza around the world called "50TopPizza" released its list for 2021.

Una Pizza Napoletana in Atlantic Highlands came in at No. 2 while Razza Pizza Artigianale was ranked at No. 5.

About Una Pizza, according to 50TopPizza:

Anthony Mangieri is certainly one of the most important protagonists of Neapolitan-style pizza in the USA. The pronounced crust is very reminiscent of that of the “canotto” (resembling the inflatable boat), the dough is perfectly leavened and bubbly, and very fragrant. The raw materials used come from Italy, which include a nice selection of tomatoes. The proposal of “special” pizzas, as well as the classic ones, is interesting. A note of merit goes to the desserts, which include an excellent ice cream as well as the fantastic Sicilian cannoli.

About Razza, according to 50TopPizza:

Two minutes away from the Grove Street station (Path system), you will find one of the best pizzas around. Dan Richer is an excellent baker, a true artisan. The pizza has a crunchy crust that feels very satisfying to the bite. The raw materials used are very fresh and of excellent quality. The environment displays a post-modern decor and the staff is very welcoming, two major strengths of this location. You will find a lot of labels from Piedmont and Tuscany on the wine list.

Click here for the complete list from 50TopPizza.

