2 NJ Airports Make TSA's Top 10 List Of Most Unusual Finds At Security Checkpoints

Chainsaw, cleaver, meth burrito -- these are not new weapons in an update of the classic board game Clue, but part of a top ten list of "catches" at airport security checkpoints around the country in 2021, according to the US Transportation Security Administration.

New Jersey is never one to be left off such a unique list of items.

You can see where the Garden State's airports rank in the top ten list.

Chainsaw – New Orleans International Airport

Wine holder – Sacramento International Airport

Fireworks – Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Machete – Reagan Washington National

Bear spray – Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

Cleaver – Harrisburg International Airport

Firearm buckle – Honolulu International Airport

Meth burrito – Hobby International Airport

Pistol – Newark Liberty International Airport

Bullets in deodorant – Atlantic City International Airport

You can watch the TSA annotated video of the list here.

