News

$2 Million New Year's Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls, in Passaic County.
Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls, in Passaic County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The $2 million grand prize-winning ticket in the New Jersey Lottery's New Year’s Raffle has been announced. 

The winning ticket number is #126079 and was sold at Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls, in Passaic County.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, five “early-bird” drawings were drawn for $25,000 prizes. 

Moreover, 100 tickets were selected to win second-tier prizes of $5,000, and 900 tickets were selected to win third-tier prizes of $500.

