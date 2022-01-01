$2 Million New Year's Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

The $2 million grand prize-winning ticket in the New Jersey Lottery's New Year’s Raffle has been announced.

The winning ticket number is #126079 and was sold at Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls, in Passaic County.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, five “early-bird” drawings were drawn for $25,000 prizes.

Moreover, 100 tickets were selected to win second-tier prizes of $5,000, and 900 tickets were selected to win third-tier prizes of $500.

