2 Lucky Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Lukoil in Woodbury
Lukoil in Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from Monday's Powerball drawing win the third-tier prize.

They were purchased from the following locations:

  • Gloucester County: Woodbury Lukoil, 500 North Broad St., Woodbury
  • Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square

The winning numbers for the Monday, Sept. 27, drawing were 21, 22, 39, 44, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 12. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $570 million for the Sept. 29, drawing.

