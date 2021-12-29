2 Lottery Tickets Good For $10K Sold In North Jersey

A pair of winning Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 were sold in North Jersey.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Dec. 28 drawing were 03, 05, 08, 31, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: KCC Dollar Mart, 77 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield; and,

Essesx County: Barbara Grocery and Deli, 58 Barbara St., Newark.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 50 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Eight of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 33,890 other New Jersey players took home $167,914 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

The jackpot rolls to $221 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m.

