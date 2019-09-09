Contact Us
2 Bergen County Supermarkets Sell Winning Lottery Tickets

Cecilia Levine
A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Dumont Stop & Shop.
A winning lottery ticket was sold at the Dumont Stop & Shop. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two of three New Jersey lottery tickets splitting the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot were sold in Bergen County.

The tickets from the Sunday, Sept. 8 drawing are each worth $234,861, the total jackpot being $704,583.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Dumont, Bergen County: Stop & Shop on Washington Avenue
  • Ramsey, Bergen County: ShopRite on Franklin Turnpike
  • Green Brook, Somerset County: 7-Eleven on Route 22 E.

The winning numbers were: 08, 10, 17, 25 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02 .

