$1M, Sixteen $50K Powerball Tickets Sold Across NJ As Jackpot Rolls To $1.9B

A $1 million Powerball ticket and a slew of third-tier winning tickets were sold across New Jersey, as the jackpot rolls to yet another record-high.

The numbers from the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Quick Stop, 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. The $150,000 ticket was sold at Township Stationary on Pascack Road in Washington Township.

The $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: New International Supermarket, 4101 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;

Bergen County: Liquor City, 494 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park;

Burlington County: Bob's Corner Deli, 488 Delaware Ave., Roebling;

Essex County: SAI Convenience, 20 Franklin Ave., Nutley;

Hudson County: Acme #1092, 321 State Route 440, Jersey City;

Hudson County: Sterling Market, 157-159 Sterling Ave., Jersey City;

Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square;

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39020, 2090 Oak Tree Rd., Edison;

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39718, 4000 Route 1 North, Monmouth Junction;

Monmouth County: Wawa #934, 177 Route 34, Matawan;

Morris County: Shoprite, 1153 Valley Rd., Stirling;

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Union County: Riverside Supermarket, 1000 Sheridan Ave., Elizabeth; and,

Warren County: Hope Country Liquors, 433 Hope Blairstown Rd., Hope.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, November 5, drawing were: 04, 23, 27, 31, and 56. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 15.

One New Jersey ticket was sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Burlington County: Liquor Mart, 224 Union St., Fieldsboro.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.9 billion for the Monday, Nov. 7, drawing.

