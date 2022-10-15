$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NJ

A Mega Millions ticket from the Friday, Oct. 14 drawing was sold in New Jersey — and it's good for a million bucks.

The ticket matched the winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.

Lottery officials have not yet announced where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44. The Mega Ball drawn was 19 with a Megaplier of 2X.

Winners in California and Florida purchased tickets good for the $494 million jackpot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.