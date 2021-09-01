$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NJ, Jackpot Swells To $600M

He or she might be a runner up, but someone in New Jersey bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million.

One of five second-prize winners in Friday's blockbuster $520 million lottery, the lucky ticket buyer joined others from Massachusetts, California and Georgia, as well as a winner from New York whose ticket is worth $2 million thanks to the 2x Megaplier.

Players had a 1 in 12,607,306 shot to win the second prize by matching five white ball numbers.

The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five AND the Mega Ball? 302,575,350 to 1.

With no jackpot winner, the top prize for this coming Tuesday's drawing will be roughly $600 million, only the fourth time that MegaMillions has gone that high (the cash option is $442.4 million).

Friday’s winning numbers : 3, 6, 16, 18 and 58. The Mega Ball: 11 with the 2x Megaplier.

We may never know the New Jersey winner's identity under a state law that allows anonymity.

