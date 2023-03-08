Contact Us
$1M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At Morris County Quick Chek

Jon Craig
Quick Chek in Whippany
Quick Chek in Whippany

A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Quick Chek in Morris County.

The winning ticket matches all five white balls in the Tuesday, March 7, drawing. 

That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #74, 2 Parsippany Road, Whippany in Morris County.

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, March 7, drawing. Those tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Passaic County ($40,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt; and,
  • Bergen County ($10,000): Mini Mart Food, 151 Terrace St, Haworth.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, March 7, drawing were: 15, 22, 25, 28, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

