186K NJ Residents Are Getting Water Delivered Via Lead Service Lines: DEP

More than 186,000 New Jersey property owners will soon be getting letters notifying them that their water is being delivered through lead pipes, which must be replaced by state law.

The letters — going out Feb. 22 — are required under the "Lead Service Line Replacement Law," passed last July. The bill package maintains that water systems are required to notify property owners and tenants of lead lines.

Those lines — in hundreds of water systems all over New Jersey — must be replaced by 2031. While there are 186,830 known lead service lines, there are 1,084,258 unknown lead service lines, the NJDEP website says.

The letter outlines 11 steps property owners can take to reduce lead exposure in the drinking water.

“There is no safe level of lead in drinking water or elsewhere,” New Jersey DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “It poses significant threat particularly to our children, and we have to eliminate it where we find it.”

