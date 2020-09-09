$18.5M Contract Approved For Replacement Of 107-Year Old Lyndhurst Train Station

A contract for $18.5 million was approved for the construction of a new Lyndhurst NJ Transit train station replacing the current 107-year-old facility.

Located at the corner of Delafield and Court avenues, the station will be closer to the commuter parking lot and will be designed to replicate the historic style of the Lyndhurst neighborhood.

It will include ADA accessible platforms, new stairs, four elevators, new lighting, canopies, communications and a closed-circuit TV, NJ Transit officials said.

The contract is going to Anselmi & Decicco, Inc. of Maplewood, after six firms bid on the project.

"When it’s finished, this station will be a perfect example of everything we gain by investing in transit," NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said.

"For customers, the new station will improve the experience for the hundreds of people who use it every day and provide full accessibility for those with disabilities.

"The contract award also means good construction jobs for New Jerseyans, which will support the State’s economic recovery following the pandemic."

The ADA accessible parking lot will be located next to the new station on the property owned by the town, under a lease agreement between the township and NJ Transit.

The station, located on the Main Line, pre-COVID 19 served an average of approximately 1,000 weekday passenger trips.

A completion date has not yet been announced.

