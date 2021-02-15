18 Passaic County Fugitives Captured In Massive Federal, State, Local Law Enforcement Sweep

An army of local, state and federal law enforcers swept through Passaic County, scooping up 18 violent fugitives wanted for a host of crimes that include attempted murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and weapons offenses.

Federal marshals, NJ State Police, Passaic County sheriff's officers and city police were among the crime fighters who fanned out, seizing three guns, a scoped crossbow and a pound and a half of heroin over three days late last week, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale announced Monday.

Among the weapons seized were a .40-caliber Glock “ghost gun,” a .380-caliber Ruger pistol and a 9mm Taurus handgun reported stolen out of South Carolina, as well as a scoped crossbow -- with various bolts and arrows -- and several hollow-point and full-metal-jacket bullets, Speziale said.

Those captured:

Esau Torres-Guzman, wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from a Christmas Day 2020 shooting. Police recovered the gun used and clothing worn at the time by Torres-Guzman, Speziale said.

Edward Valentin and Willie Polanco-Toribio, both wanted for maintaining a drug manufacturing facility, among other counts. More than a pound of heroin was seized along with empty folds, an ink pad and a stamp labeled “ENERGY DRINK,” the director said.

Nakima Gatling, charged with having the stolen gun, a large-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammo. An underage boy also was taken into custody for the same offenses, as well as for heroin possession.

Nycheem Gatling, wanted for armed robbery.

Sasha Carrasco, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Malik Simpson, wanted for aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Jose Lopez-Nieves, wanted for domestic violence aggravated assault, choking and making terroristic threats.

Isaiah Merritt, wanted for employing a juvenile in a crime.

Daquine McGuire, wanted for selling heroin. Speziale said 160 folds stamped “ULTIMATE LEVEL” were seized.

Makia Reed, Sammie Simmons, Shamir Western, Bria Nero and Paul Smith, all wanted for selling drugs.

All are from Paterson.

Also arrested were Francisco Fernandez of Garfield, who was wanted for resisting arrest and eluding, and Marc Jannucci of Wayne, who was wanted for drug dealing, Speziale said.

Targets were identified, Speziale said, “through collaboration with various state, county, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as from strategic list provided by the [State Police] Real Time Crime Center North.”

All were ordered held either in the Passaic County Jail or Essex County Youth Detention Facility in Newark pending trials, the director said.

