$17.3M Lottery Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey 7-Eleven On 7/11

The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire.

The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11).

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot.

The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 11, drawing were: 06, 07, 12, 14, 34 and 45. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Thursday, July 14.

Pick-6 was updated in April 2022 to offer better odds with a decrease in the matrix from the previous 1-49 pool of numbers to 1-46 resulting in improved overall chances of winning.

The price of the new Pick-6 base game increased to $2 per play. For an extra $1, the add-on feature Double Play® gives players the chance to win up to $250,000, and other prizes, in an additional drawing held immediately after the regular Pick 6 drawing using the same numbers and multiplier from a player's Pick-6 ticket!

In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn. Four of those seven winners took home $4,576 each.

The other three winners had the 2X multiplier making their tickets each worth $9,152. An additional 10,704 players took home $95,442 in prizes. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager.

