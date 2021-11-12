1,700 Pound Shark 'Pings' Off NJ Coast

A 1,700-pound shark was tracked along the New Jersey coastline earlier this week.

Mahone, a white shark, was pinged off the coast of Cape May on Dec. 7 just after 10 p.m., according to shark research group OCEARCH.

It was not clear how many miles Mahone was swimming off the coastline.

The adult male shark measures 13 feet and 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds -- making him the largest male shark tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters.

He was tagged in Nova Scotia in October 2020 and spotted in March off the coast of North Carolina.

