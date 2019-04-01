$156G: Union County Exxon Station Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A winning ticket in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing Friday was sold at a Linden gas station, lottery officials said.

The ticket, the only grand prize jackpot winner in the March 29 drawing, was purchased at US 1 Exxon, 11 East Edgar Road. The winning combination was 03, 16, 19, 24 and 31with an extra number of 02.

The jackpot was $156, 606.

All New Jersey Lottery game winning numbers and drawings for the Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6, CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash games can be found on the lottery website or on the official Lottery Facebook Page. Evening draws, with the exception of CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash, can be seen on WPIX-TV (PIX11). Powerball and Mega Millions drawings can be seen on WABC-TV.

