$150G Powerball Winner Sold In Bergenfield

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Bergenfield.

The Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball from Wednesday's drawing, winning the $50,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000 and sold at the Rite Aid on Portland Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 26, 44 and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 03 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $194 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, July 13 10:59 p.m.

