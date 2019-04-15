15,000 Moms Across America Rallying For Northvale Baby, 6 Months, Fighting For His Life

Thousands of moms across the U.S. are fighting for baby Kashton of Northvale, who remains in critical condition after suffering multiple strokes and a brain stem herniation over the weekend.

Kash, 6 months, was found non-responsive, seizing and cyanotic by parents Melissa Messina and Joey Rodriguez Saturday morning.

The baby was rushed to the HUMC, where he remained critical as of Monday afternoon.

Messina, Rodriguez and their 3-year-old son Roman -- Kash's best friend -- are praying for a full recovery... but not without support from nearly 15,000 moms across the country.

The women hail from Facebook group "Mommy Daycare," which Messina moderates. The forum has become a place for all moms to seek friendship, understanding and support whenever they need it.

Messina shows a lot of love for the group but now, the moms are giving it right back.

"People are stepping up to help pray and support us from all over the world," Messina said.

"We have angels on earth working hard for us, gathering prayers and well-wishes from anyone and everybody. We are so very blessed and so thankful."

Kash's biggest fan, however, is likely his older brother, Roman.

"They are absolutely inseparable," Messina said of her sons. "Anytime Kash was upset all it took was his big brother Roman to walk into the room, and he instantly made everything better. He is our little peanut, our happy boy."

The family is refusing to give up on their baby.

"We, the family, are not losing hope or giving up and will continue to pray and do what we can for our little peanut," Messina said.

"[Kash] has the most amazing personality and could light up any room. There was never a time he didn’t have a smile on his face. He is the light of our lives and the biggest blessing."

