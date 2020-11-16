15 NJ Bars, Restaurants Cited For COVID-19 Restrictions

Fifteen New Jersey bars and restaurants were cited for violating COVID-19 orders over the weekend.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control inspected 104 establishments in Camden, Essex, and Hudson counties, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

It was not clear which establishments were cited, or what exactly they were cited for.

"ABC will continue making these checks throughout the week," Murphy said.

Murphy last week implemented a new set of orders, closing indoor dining at 10 p.m. On Monday, he announced the new limits on private indoor and outdoor gatherings: 10 people max inside and 100 people max outside.

The governor also limited indoor sports practices or competitions to 10 people, "only for individuals necessary, such as players, coaches, and referees.

"In most cases, where those necessary individuals exceed 10 people, spectators will not be permitted."

On Sunday, New Jersey reported 4,540 new cases in one day -- the highest number of overnight cases the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

