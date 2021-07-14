1,400-Pound Shark Swimming North Along Jersey Shore

A 1,400-pound white shark was spotted this week swimming along the New Jersey coast.

Breton "pinged" off the coast of Cape May on Tuesday, July 12 just before 7 p.m., according to shark research group OCEARCH.

Sharks will "ping" when their dorsal fin is above the surface long enough to be detected by a satellite.

The 13-foot white shark is apparently beginning his move north, OCEARCH said.

Breton was first tagged in September 2020, in Nova Scotia, and named in honor of the people of Cape Breton where he was tagged.

He is the fifth shark OCEARCH tagged at Scatarie Island in two years of working in the area, providing evidence that the region could offer predicable access to white sharks, OCEARCH said.

#Greatwhite! 💙🦈 video By @ocearch Meet Breton, the first #whitehark tagged during #ExpeditionNovaScotia 2020. He’s named for the wonderful people of Cape Breton. It’s only a few hours into fishing for this trip & we already have one shark. What a start! Repost from @sharksacc pic.twitter.com/zaPMSAE2x9 — Kualuah (@kualuah) October 13, 2020

Click here to track Breton's journey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.