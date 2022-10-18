14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash

A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said.

An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which had been reported stolen out of North Caldwell -- after the driver refused to stop on westbound Route 3 around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The chase continued south on Route 21 before the Explorer struck a civilian's vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Avenue in Newark, the lieutenant said.

Three occupants quickly bailed out, he said.

A Clifton officer grabbed one of them a few blocks away. Essex County sheriff's officers nabbed a second in the neighborhood. The third got away."The suspects were found to be in possession of key fobs belonging to other stolen vehicles as far south as Monmouth County," Bracken said.

The pair were processed by Clifton police and sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark to await a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

