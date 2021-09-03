14 Busted, 923 Heroin Folds, 73 Crack Vials, $5,827 Cash Seized From Paterson Drug Den

Increasing their intense focus on Paterson's most notorious drug neighborhoods, city police raided an apartment that a group of dealers had taken over to package and sell heroin and crack.

Narcotics Division detectives and uniformed officers arrested buyers and sellers alike while seizing 923 heroin folds, 73 vials of crack and $5,827 in proceeds, authorities said.

The four-story brick walkup on Carroll Street – in one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods -- has been a frequent scene of police raids and arrests.

Late last week, police seized four dealers there and charged them with dozens of counts each, including maintaining a drug-production facility, seized, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Speziale identified the quartet as Derrick Bell, 18, Anthony Herrid, 37, Giovanni Dunham and Hashim Scott, both 21, all of Paterson.

All four were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Police also arrested two alleged buyers from Rockland – a 51-year-old Nanuet man and a 39-year-old Congers woman – as well as a 29-year-old Cliffside Park man, a 36-year-old Bayonne man and six men from Paterson ranging in age from 25 to 62.

"There's no stopping" law enforcers from rooting out the cause and effect of the Silk City's narcotics trade, Speziale said. "You best stay out of Paterson for drugs."

