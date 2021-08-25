13 NJ Beaches Under Swimming Advisory Due To Fecal Bacteria

Swimming advisories were issued to 13 of New Jersey's beaches due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

All of the beaches had levels that exceeded 104 colony forming units (cfu) of enterococci in the samples taken Monday, according to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

The beaches under advisories are:

Beachwood Beach West, Beachwood

East Beach Station Avenue beach, Pine Beach

Hancock Avenue beach, Seaside Heights

Maxson Avenue beach, Point Pleasant

New Jersey Avenue, Long Beach Township

North Bath Avenue beach, Long Branch

Village Beach Club beach, Loch Arbour

Reese Avenue beach, Lavallette

River Avenue beach, Point Pleasant

South Bath Avenue beach, Long Branch

1st Avenue beach, Asbury Park

5th Avenue beach, Seaside Park

25th Street beach, Barnegat Light

Results from additional samples taken Tuesday were expected to be released Wednesday, according to the DEP.

