11-Year-Old NJ Girl Died By Suicide In School Bathroom, Mom Raising Bullying Awareness

A New Jersey middle school student died by suicide in the bathroom of her middle school just days after losing her dad, an NJ Transit police detective, to cancer.

Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez's mom, Elaina LoAlbo, has been vocal in that bullying ultimately led up to her daughter's death, and is speaking out in hopes her daughter's tragic story will prevent the same from happening to others.

In response to inquiries of Felicia's death, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said that an 11-year-old girl was found unresponsive by another student in a bathroom stall at Holbein School on Levis Drive in Mount Holly around 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

School officials responded immediately and performed lifesaving measures before EMTs arrived. The girl was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and subsequently transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

An autopsy performed by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office found the manner of death was suicide, and the cause of death was determined to be complications of her attempted suicide.

An investigation into the student’s death by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, which included a review of the school’s surveillance cameras, determined that she was alone in the restroom when the action occurred.

Felicia's death came days after that of her father's, Alexis Melendez — an NJ Transit detective who died after a bout with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 25.

Felicia's mom, Elaina LoAlbo, shared the following statement online, along with a link to a news article by NJ101.5.

"The school administration didn’t listen the first 50 times. Maybe they are ready to hear us now," she writes. "This bullying needs to stop. There need to be consequences for their actions."

LoAlbo says multiple emails placed to administrators placed by both Felicia and her mother detailing ongoing bullying were "willfully ignored."

Daily Voice placed inquiries to officials at F.W. Holbein School Sunday morning, April 2.

LoAlbo went on to share a voice note recorded by her daughter in 2021.

"Unless you're me, well you're listening to this from the future," she said. "Say hello to future mom, future dad... future everyone.

"Never, never never be bad, never give up on your friends, never, ever... be a bully."

At a board of education meeting, a lifelong Mount Holly resident and father of one of Felicia's best friends said her daughter had told him Felicia was being bullied.

"I failed to convey this information to the teachers or staff in time for anything to be done," he said. "I had a moral to act and I failed to act, and unfortunately I don’t believe I am alone in this failure."

People who saw Felicia every day shared that ignorance, he said, noting the community's response to Felicia's death has been "pathetic."

With no explanation having been released, parents were given no assurance to believe that what happened to Felicia would not happen again. And so, the father pulled his daughter from Holbein.

The board declined comment due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.

"This tragic end makes no sense and could have been prevented," LoAlbo said. "It is now my life’s mission to make sure her legacy lives on and these tragic stories are given a voice. No parent should have to get that call."

If you or someone you know is battling thoughts of suicide, the Suicide Awareness Hotline is available 24/7 by dialing 988.

