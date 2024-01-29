11 Soldiers Hospitalized, 2 Critical, After Ingesting Substance At Star-Crossed Fort Bliss

Two soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas were critically injured and nine others also hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, U.S. Army officials said.

The substance they consumed Thursday that wasn’t in a ready-to-eat meal (MRE) in their authorized food supply channels, authorities said.

“The substance and how it was provided is still being investigated,” Lt. Col. Allie Payne, a spokesman for 1st Armored Division, said Friday. “I can confirm we do not suspect it was associated with an MRE. Everything else is being investigated.”

Meanwhile, the soldiers – a warrant officer, two non-commissioned officers and eight enlisted members -- were being treated at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at the post, he said.

Fort Bliss officials also have been in touch with their relatives, said Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” Bernabe said in a statement. “Our [l]eaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information, and care for their teammates.

“Our commitment to our soldiers and families remains our number one priority as we work to understand what occurred Jan. 28.”

It was yet more trouble for Fort Bliss, one of the Defense Department’s top installations, which was established in 1848 near El Paso and covers 1.12 million acres of land in Texas and New Mexico – an area larger than Rhode Island.

The fort has been under a public health emergency since November following a COVID-19 outbreak among a group of Oregon Army National Guard soldiers who’d returned from Kosovo early last year.

Several deaths have also occurred in recent weeks.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, was found dead in her barracks room on New Year’s Eve.

Staff Sgt. John D.S. Bailey, 27, died at the base two weeks later. Two weeks after that, Sgt. 1st Class Dejaun K. Frazier, 43, was killed in a motorcycle crash. Three days after that, Kenmaj D. Graham, 21, was struck and killed while walking in El Paso.

Then there’s Private Richard Halliday, who was last seen leaving his barracks room last July 23 and was reported missing the following day.

