11 Infected With COVID At Jersey Shore Teen Night Events

Nearly a dozen children have developed COVID-19 after attending recent Jersey Shore teen night events, health officials said.

Eleven teens tested positive for the virus after attending various events at clubs in Beach Haven and Long Beach Island on July 11, 13, 18, 25 and 27, the local health department said in a release.

All attendees of teen nights on Long Beach Island were asked to get tested beginning five days after the event citing a “significant uptick in testing and positive outcome of teenagers that referenced attending teen nights the week prior,” the release said.

The recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, the department said.

Meanwhile, the department reminds both teens and parents that the transmission risk is “significant” for events that bring teenagers together in large numbers and/or social atmospheres.

“Unlike more structured and regulated organizations that host youth, teens night often do not require health screening, immunization status, social distance, masking or negative COVID-19 tests,” officials said.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Long Beach Island Health Department at 609-492-1212.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.