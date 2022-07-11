$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Gas Station In NJ's Largest City

A Mega Millions ticket winning $10,000 was sold in New Jersey's largest city.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Nov 4, drawing were: 02, 20, 47, 55 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The winning ticket was purchased from 66 Bloomfield Petroleum LLC on Bloomfield Avenue, in Newark.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 18 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier, multiplying the prize to $1,000.

