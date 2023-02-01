Contact Us
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington.
Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 31 drawing was purchased from Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington.

A $4 million ticket winning the second-tier prize was sold in Camden County, while the $31 million winner was sold in Massachusetts. The estimated cash value for the latter is $16.5 million.

The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 18, 29, and 39. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

