$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store

A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 31 drawing was purchased from Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington.

A $4 million ticket winning the second-tier prize was sold in Camden County, while the $31 million winner was sold in Massachusetts. The estimated cash value for the latter is $16.5 million.

The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 18, 29, and 39. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

