$10K Lottery Ticket Sold In Central Jersey

A New Jersey Lottery ticket winning $10,000 was sold in Central Jersey.

The prizewinning ticket sold from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased at QuickChek on Bordentown Avenue in Parlin.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, September 14, drawing were: 04, 13, 19, 63, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 28 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 p.m.

