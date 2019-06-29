$10G REWARD: Gunman Sought In Fatal Shooting Of Linden Dad In Rahway

A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in Rahway Saturday, authorities said.

SaQuan Hurling of Linden was found dead on the 500 block of Harrison Street Saturday morning, Acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport announced.

Friends and family remembered Hurling as being a great dad on Facebook.

The Union County Homicide Task Force, Rahway Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-358-8377 or Detective Andrew Medeiros at 908-337-0832. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

