$10G Lottery Ticket Winner Sold At Mahwah Liquor Store

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Mahwah liquor store.

The ticket was one of three sold in the June 14 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were: 19, 40, 47, 57 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 06 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The three tickets were sold at the following locations:

Jackson : Wine-O-Land, 707 Jackson Mills Road; ($20,000)

: Wine-O-Land, 707 Jackson Mills Road; ($20,000) Mahwah : Scherer and Company Inc., 7 Miller Road ($10,000)

: Scherer and Company Inc., 7 Miller Road ($10,000) Union City : New Hilltop Exxon, 3100 Kennedy Blvd. ($10,000)

The ticket sold in Jackson was purchased with the Megaplier option, doubling the prize.

