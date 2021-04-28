Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
$1,000,000 Worth Of Pot Found Stuffed Into SUV On Route 80, Upstate NY Man, Canadian Pal Busted

Jerry DeMarco
Shawn R. Porter, Jeremy M. Windoloski
Shawn R. Porter, Jeremy M. Windoloski Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Detectives seized a whopping 360 pounds of pot that they said were in stuffed into more than a dozen duffle bags packed into an SUV stopped on Route 80.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotics Task Force stopped a Ford Expedition driven by a Canadian citizen on the interstate in Lodi on Tuesday.

“When the windows to the vehicle were rolled down, detectives observed the entire rear portion of the vehicle to be filled with thirteen oversized duffle bags” of marijuana worth an estimated $1 million, Musella said.

The driver, Shawn R. Porter, 34, of Etobicoke, Canada was taken into custody, as well his passenger, 23-year-old limo driver Jeremy M. Windoloski, of Hogansburg, NY, who injured a detective’s arm while resisting arrest, the prosecutor said.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances on drug possession charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Windolowski also was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

