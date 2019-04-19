$1,000 Reward: Police Seek 'Armed, Dangerous' Man Charged In Boonton Stabbing

A reward of up to $1,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of the man who police said assaulted a female the night before stabbing a man in downtown Boonton.

The Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers is asking for help locating Carlos E. Paguada, 28, who Boonton police said is considered armed and dangerous.

Paguada is accused of stabbing a man in the abdomen and then slashing him across the face near the intersection of Church and Main streets before fleeing on a BMX-style bicycle around 1 p.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers with a brown toe, police said.

Paguada is also accused of assaulting a female acquaintance on Sunday, injuring her.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful weapon possession for Monday's incident, along with aggravated assault stemming from Sunday.

Anyone that may have information is encouraged to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at: www.copcall.org , 973-COP-CALL or Use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.