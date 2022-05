A 1,000-pound shark was tracked off the New Jersey coast last month.

Ironbound, who measure 12-feet 4-inches long, was tracked April 28 in South Jersey, but as of May 9 was swimming along the shores of North Carolina.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, where he was first tagged in 2019.

He is 53 white shark SPOT-tagged by OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.