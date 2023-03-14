100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD

An alert Mahwah police officer nabbed a driver from North Carolina on Route 17 with more than 100 pounds of pot, 30 pounds of cannabis oil and several pounds of “magic” mushrooms, authorities said.

Officer Michael Silano stopped a Chrysler mini-van driven by Kobe P. Rockwell, 24, of Apex, NC, on the southbound highway for various motor vehicle violations, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said on Tuesday, March 14.

Silano requested a Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K-9, who indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle following Monday’s stop, the chief said.

A search turned up the marijuana, the “dab” concentrate extract and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as non-prescribed codeine and and packaging-for-sale materials, Jaffe said.

Rockwell was charged with various drug-related possession and distribution charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the chief said.

