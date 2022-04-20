10 Busted, 1,194 Heroin Folds, Loaded Gun, $4,500 Drug Cash Seized At Notorious Paterson Corner

It's one of Paterson's most notorious street corners, where both criminals and innocents have been shot, wounded and killed.

It's often an open-air drug market where young dealers sell to middle-aged users from the Silk City and beyond.

In one fell swoop, city detectives seized 1,194 heroin folds, a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun with a defaced serial number and a high-capacity magazine and $4,491 in proceeds while rounding up 10 people on either side of the illegal commerce at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets.

The accused slingers outside the Carroll Street apartments were identified as Nazair Hinton -- who at 20 is already an ex-con -- Quajamir Price, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, all of Paterson, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Hinton and Price were charged with drug and weapons counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, he said.

The buyers: A 31-year-old Woodland Park woman, a 38-year-old Wanaque man, a 42-year-old Passaic man, three Paterson men 44 to 67 years old, and a 47-year-old Bronx man, Speziale said.

All were released with summonses and court dates.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the State Police ballistics lab to determine whether it had been used in any crimes.

