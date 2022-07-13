1-Year-Old Bergen County Baby Severely Burned By Scalding Coffee

A 1-year-old boy was severely burned when he pulled a cup of scalding hot coffee from the top of a TV in the family living room, Garfield police said.

The boy suffered second-degree burns on his upper right chest and upper right shoulder in the 8:45 a.m. accident Wednesday on Malcolm Avenue, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

Based on the severity of the burns, he said, Hackensack University Medical Center paramedics summoned AIrMed One, which picked up the boy with his father at nearby 20th Century Field barely a block from their home.

Both were taken to the Burn Center at St. Barnabas in Livingston, the captain said.

Garfield police and firefighters assisted.

