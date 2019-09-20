Contact Us
$1 Million Scratch-Off Bought In Elizabeth

A $1 million scratch-off was purchased at this liquor store last month
Someone our there became a million dollars richer (before taxes, anyway) after buying a very lucky scratch-off ticket last month, state lottery officials said.

The Lucky Times 50 ticket was purchased at an Elizabeth liquor store, Valenca Liquor Store, 665-667 Monroe Ave.

In August, players won more than $108 million altogether playing various scracth-off games, including Doublematch, Crossword and $500 Frenzy, lottery officials said.

