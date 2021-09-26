$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ -- Again

A Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing matched five lucky numbers but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The Powerball was 19 and the a Power Play was 3X.

Last week, winning Powerball and Mega Millions tickets each good for $1 million were sold in New Jersey.

The jackpot for Monday's is worth approximately $545 million with a cash option of $392.1 million.

