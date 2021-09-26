Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ -- Again

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.
A Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing matched five lucky numbers but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The Powerball was 19 and the a Power Play was 3X.

Last week, winning Powerball and Mega Millions tickets each good for $1 million were sold in New Jersey.

The jackpot for Monday's is worth approximately $545 million with a cash option of $392.1 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.