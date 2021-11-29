$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Walmart

New Jersey Lottery officials have revealed the name of the retailer where a $1 million Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Nov. 27 drawing was sold.

That ticket was sold at Walmart on West Edgar Road in Linden.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were: 8, 32, 55, 64 and 66. The Powerball drawn was 10 with a Power Play of 2x.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $253 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, Nov. 29, at 10:59 p.m.

Another second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold in California, but that player did not match the Powerball drawn.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Nov. 27, drawing were: 07, 11, 19, 31, and 58. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 14.

