$1 Million Powerball Ticket Among 4 Lucky Ones Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket good for $1 million is just one among four lucky ones sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 10, 40, 45, 56, and 67. The Red Power Ball was 02, and the Power Play was 3X.

One lucky player matched all five white balls, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt, Passaic County, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, three winning tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Bergen, Camden and Middlesex counties at the following locations:

Bergen County: Garden State News (1620 Lemoine Ave. in Fort Lee)

Camden County: Wegmans Food Markets (2100 Route 70 West in Cherry Hill)

Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill (440 Lake Ave. in Colonia)

The Powerball jackpot now totals $280 million, and the next drawing will be held Dec. 6.

